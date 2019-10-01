Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

We are contrasting Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 8 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 219,684,308.26% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 447,403,462.05% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Current Ratio is 0.1. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is $19, which is potential 145.16% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.7% and 90.8% respectively. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.