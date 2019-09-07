Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 170.12 N/A -4.65 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.