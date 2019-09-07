Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Since Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|170.12
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
