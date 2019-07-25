Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.42 consensus price target and a 1,185.00% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.