Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

Both Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.42 consensus price target and a 1,185.00% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
