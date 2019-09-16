Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

This is a contrast between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|187.63
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 3.72%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
