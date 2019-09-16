Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

This is a contrast between Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 187.63 N/A -4.65 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 3.72%. About 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.42% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.