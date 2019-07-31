Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 106.76 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.1%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.