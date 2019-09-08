Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 162.76 N/A -4.65 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average target price and a 0.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has -25.68% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 804.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.