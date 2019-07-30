Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.