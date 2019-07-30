Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s results

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.