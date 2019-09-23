Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Since Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.33 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 119.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 55.1%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.