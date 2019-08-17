Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 149.06 N/A -4.65 0.00 Alkermes plc 28 3.19 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.1. The Current Ratio of rival Alkermes plc is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Alkermes plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Alkermes plc is $29.5, which is potential 36.26% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 99.2%. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Alkermes plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.