Reviewing Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

We are contrasting Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.