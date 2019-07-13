Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 69.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.