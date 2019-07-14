Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 69.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 57.04 N/A -6.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 3.3 and it happens to be 230.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, which is potential 27.12% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.