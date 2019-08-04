Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.13 N/A -0.64 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.