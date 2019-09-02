Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 45.63 N/A -0.64 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s beta is -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Recro Pharma Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -27.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 71.4% respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.