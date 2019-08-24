Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.16 N/A -0.64 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 14.75 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Quanterix Corporation is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Insiders owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Quanterix Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.