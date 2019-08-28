Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|48.50
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|14.16
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
