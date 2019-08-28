Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.50 N/A -0.64 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.16 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 63.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.