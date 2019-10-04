Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00 Novavax Inc. 6 0.00 23.71M -9.39 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,847,075,405.21% -46.9% -37.7% Novavax Inc. 384,278,768.23% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.95. Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Novavax Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $14, which is potential 177.23% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 30.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Novavax Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Novavax Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.