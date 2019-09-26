Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Its Rivals results

As Biotechnology company, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.90% -37.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The rivals have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.95. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.