Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 65.93 N/A -0.62 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.61 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 3.3 and its 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 202.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.02 beta.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Fortress Biotech Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 623.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 11.3%. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 32.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.