Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 66.52 N/A -0.62 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19 while its Quick Ratio is 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $31.33, while its potential downside is -14.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.2% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 61.4% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 2.29% 10.38% 90.11% 104.17% 0% 88.59%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.