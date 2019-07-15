Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 63.07 N/A -0.62 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.3 beta means Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 230.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 8.6 Quick Ratio. Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 7.2%. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.