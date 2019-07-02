Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 68.10 N/A -0.62 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. -8.89% -19.01% -34.77% -84.45% -89.38% -64.9%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.