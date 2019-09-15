Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.16 N/A -0.64 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 54.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.