Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.16 N/A -0.64 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 12.21 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Athenex Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 45.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Athenex Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Athenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.