Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s results

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 49.88 N/A -0.64 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.95 beta. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta and it is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13 average price target and a 388.72% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.