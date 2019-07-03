Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 68.10 N/A -0.62 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 204.76 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -49.4% -43.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 230.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.3. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 46.6% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -8.14% -22.28% 4.58% 21.72% -26.79% 58.76%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.