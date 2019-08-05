Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 63.64 N/A -0.64 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 54 23.05 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.95. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 average target price and a 90.99% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 0%. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -2.96% -9.55% -6.82% -43.99% 4.34%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.