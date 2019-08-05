Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)’s and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|63.64
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|54
|23.05
|N/A
|-5.99
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.2%
|-38.6%
Volatility and Risk
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.95. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 average target price and a 90.99% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.6% and 0%. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-2.96%
|-9.55%
|-6.82%
|-43.99%
|4.34%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.