Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.14 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 187.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.