Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|15.14
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 187.30%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
