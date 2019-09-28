Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 13.66M -0.64 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 18.29M -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 279,854,950.73% 0% 0% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 1,334,452,064.79% 0% -671.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.