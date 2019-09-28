Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|13.66M
|-0.64
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|18.29M
|-12.43
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|279,854,950.73%
|0%
|0%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|1,334,452,064.79%
|0%
|-671.1%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
