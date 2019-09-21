Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Repligen Corporation 75 18.10 N/A 0.46 204.75

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Repligen Corporation’s consensus price target is $110, while its potential upside is 34.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 90.6% respectively. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.