Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 443.24 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Prothena Corporation plc.

On 4 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.