Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Prothena Corporation plc
|11
|443.24
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|0.00%
|-38.4%
|-25%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, Prothena Corporation plc has 90.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Prothena Corporation plc
|-6.49%
|-8.86%
|-7.42%
|-20.34%
|-36.28%
|-9.13%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Prothena Corporation plc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.