Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 113.68%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 58.9% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
