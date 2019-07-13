Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 13.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.