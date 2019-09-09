Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 475.50 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 81.8% respectively. Competitively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.