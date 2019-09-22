Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,303.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.