Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

We are contrasting Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 65.92 N/A -0.64 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.