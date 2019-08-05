Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s results

We are contrasting Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|65.92
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Genprex Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
