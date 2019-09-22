Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.14
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|10.41
|N/A
|-4.50
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.9%
|-44.4%
Analyst Ratings
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 358.89% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 82.5% respectively. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.58%
|-19.02%
|-53.29%
|-54.74%
|-66.02%
|-45.05%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.
