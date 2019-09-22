Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.41 N/A -4.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 358.89% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 82.5% respectively. Competitively, 1.9% are Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.