Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 67.82 N/A -0.62 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.44 N/A -1.04 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 54.22% and its average target price is $71.25.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and FibroGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.69% and 67.1%. Comparatively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than FibroGen Inc.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.