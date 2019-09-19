Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s results

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.37 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.