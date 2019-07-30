Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 64.12 N/A -0.62 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.44 N/A -1.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average price target and a 147.06% potential upside.

Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.16% 1.89% -13.6% -26.33% -8.47% -13.6% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.6% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.