Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s results

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|0.00
|13.66M
|-0.64
|0.00
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|11.00M
|-4.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|279,854,950.73%
|0%
|0%
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|177,993,527.51%
|-56.7%
|-51.3%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 239.62%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
|Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.28%
|-7.81%
|-6.6%
|14.94%
|5.62%
|62.01%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 10 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.