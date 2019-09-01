Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.22 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus price target is $149.67, while its potential upside is 44.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 0% respectively. Competitively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while bluebird bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.