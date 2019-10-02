Reviewing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP)’s and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s results

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 12.12M -0.64 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 2 0.00 7.21M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 249,634,405.06% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 351,313,160.84% -110% -89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.7% are Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.