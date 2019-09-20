Reviewing CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)’s and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD)’s results

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.69 N/A 0.44 30.50 LRAD Corporation 3 3.16 N/A 0.12 34.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. LRAD Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CyberOptics Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.24 beta indicates that CyberOptics Corporation is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LRAD Corporation’s beta is 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberOptics Corporation. Its rival LRAD Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 3.8 respectively. LRAD Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CyberOptics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyberOptics Corporation and LRAD Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 52.9% respectively. 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.8% of LRAD Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation has -23.71% weaker performance while LRAD Corporation has 65.08% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors CyberOptics Corporation beats LRAD Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.