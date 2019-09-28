Reviewing CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)’s and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s results

Since CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) are part of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 14 8.33 6.94M 0.44 30.50 Itron Inc. 71 1.02 36.88M 1.12 55.26

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CyberOptics Corporation and Itron Inc. Itron Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. CyberOptics Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Itron Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 48,060,941.83% 5.1% 4.2% Itron Inc. 51,812,306.83% 6.4% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.24 shows that CyberOptics Corporation is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Itron Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CyberOptics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Itron Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CyberOptics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for CyberOptics Corporation and Itron Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Itron Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Itron Inc. is $77.5, which is potential 6.15% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CyberOptics Corporation and Itron Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62% and 0%. 1.9% are CyberOptics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Itron Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend while Itron Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Itron Inc. beats CyberOptics Corporation on 12 of the 14 factors.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.