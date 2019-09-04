Reviewing CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)’s and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s results

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 16 1.54 N/A 0.44 30.50 Fortive Corporation 80 3.34 N/A 2.17 35.05

Table 1 highlights CyberOptics Corporation and Fortive Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Fortive Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. CyberOptics Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Fortive Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CyberOptics Corporation and Fortive Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 5.1% 4.2% Fortive Corporation 0.00% 40% 17.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of CyberOptics Corporation is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fortive Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. CyberOptics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortive Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CyberOptics Corporation and Fortive Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Fortive Corporation 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively Fortive Corporation has a consensus target price of $87, with potential upside of 26.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62% of CyberOptics Corporation shares and 87.2% of Fortive Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.9% of CyberOptics Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.2% are Fortive Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation 12.18% -24.82% -21.85% -35.55% -28.46% -23.71% Fortive Corporation -7.54% -8.01% -10.93% 1.77% -4.64% 12.4%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend while Fortive Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Fortive Corporation beats CyberOptics Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The companyÂ’s field solutions include various professional test tools, thermal imaging, and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; and computerized maintenance management software for infrastructure in electrical utility and industrial applications under the FLUKE, FLUKE BIOMEDICAL, FLUKE NETWORKS, and QUALITROL brands. It also offers product realization services and products, as well as engineered energetic materials components for use in specialized vertical applications under the INVETECH, KEITHLEY, PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY, and TEKTRONIX brands; and devices that sense, monitor, and control operational or manufacturing variables under the ANDERSON-NEGELE, GEMS, and SETRA brands. In addition, the company provides solutions and services for use in fuel dispensing, remote fuel management, point-of-sale and payment systems, environmental compliance, vehicle tracking and fleet management, and traffic management under the ANGI, GASBOY, GILBARCO, GILBARCO AUTOTANK, NAVMAN, TELETRAC, and VEEDER-ROOT brands; and a range of electromechanical and electronic motion control products, and mechanical components, as well as supplemental braking systems for commercial vehicles under the DYNAPAR, HENGSTLER, JAKE BRAKE, KOLLMORGEN, PORTESCAP, and THOMSON brands. Further, it manufactures and distributes professional tools, toolboxes, and automotive diagnostic equipment under the MATCO brand; and a line of wheel service equipment, including brake lathes, tire changers, wheel balancers, and wheel weights under the COATS brand. Fortive Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.