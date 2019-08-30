Reviewing CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)’s and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s results

Since CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. 122 10.79 N/A 1.45 96.04 Aspen Technology Inc. 118 15.31 N/A 2.78 47.50

Table 1 demonstrates CyberArk Software Ltd. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aspen Technology Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyberArk Software Ltd. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CyberArk Software Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Aspen Technology Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has CyberArk Software Ltd. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Volatility & Risk

CyberArk Software Ltd. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc.’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberArk Software Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Aspen Technology Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

CyberArk Software Ltd. and Aspen Technology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78 Aspen Technology Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s upside potential is 22.68% at a $137.22 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Aspen Technology Inc. is $135, which is potential 1.61% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that CyberArk Software Ltd. looks more robust than Aspen Technology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares and 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.85%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32% Aspen Technology Inc. -3.54% 4.06% 9.49% 37.49% 38.8% 60.46%

For the past year CyberArk Software Ltd. has stronger performance than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats Aspen Technology Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.