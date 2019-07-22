Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.52 N/A -0.55 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyanotech Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Zosano Pharma Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 146.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 38% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. 2.8% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.