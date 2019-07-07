Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s results

Both Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.57 N/A -0.55 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.74 N/A 0.39 40.69

Demonstrates Cyanotech Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyanotech Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.1% and 0% respectively. About 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.