Reviewing Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.62 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyanotech Corporation and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta and it is 61.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.